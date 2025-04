CHARLOTTE — CMPD is investigating a fatal crash in southwest Charlotte.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night at the intersection of Westinghouse Boulevard and Nations Ford Road.

The road was closed while police investigated. It is unclear how the crash happened and how many people were killed or hurt. Channel 9 is working to learn more.

