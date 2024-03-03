1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in Gastonia on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Officers say the accident happened at 4:30 p.m. at Carolina Avenue and Jackson Street.
Paramedics pronounced the driver of the motorcycle dead at the scene after they hit the vehicle.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash; it’s unclear if charges will be filed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
