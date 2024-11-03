1 dead after crash in Lancaster County, troopers say

LANCASTER, S.C. — One person is dead after a single-car crash in Lancaster County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened near Mcilwain Road near Providence Road around 10:46 p.m. on Saturday night, troopers say.
A 2007 Ford Mustang was traveling north on Mcilwain Road when it ran off the road and struck a mailbox, ditch, then a tree. The driver died at the scene.
No other details were released.
(WATCH BELOW: Deputies utilize drones during active shooter drill in Iredell County)
©2024 Cox Media Group