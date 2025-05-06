Reward offered after Hickory man found stabbed to death in Kinston

HICKORY, N.C. — A reward is now being offered in the unsolved homicide of a Hickory man near a business he owned in Kinston.

Police say Brad Brady was stabbed at his apartment last month, next to the Rose Vista assisted living, which he partly owned.

Brady often came home on the weekends to the Hickory area to spend time with family and friends.

The Kinston-Lenoir County Crimestoppers are offering a $10,000 reward after someone made an anonymous donation to help solve the case.

