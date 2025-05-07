Mother charged after leaving two young children in car while tanning

MONROE, N.C. — A mother has been charged after leaving a four-year-old and a five-month-old in the car for 30 minutes while she tanned, according to the Monroe Police Department.

It happened at a Planet Fitness.

A witness told police that they noticed the window of the car was down and children inside. That person then called 911.

The owner of the vehicle and the mother of the children, 32-year-old Tiffany Nicole Greene, was later arrested and charged with contributing to child neglect.

The children, who weren’t injured, were eventually released to their father.

