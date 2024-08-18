1 dead after overnight homicide in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — An investigation is underway after one person was killed Saturday night in north Charlotte.

Police say they were called to assist MEDIC at the 4200 block of Trailer Drive just after 11 p.m.

A victim was found on the scene and shortly after was pronounced dead by MEDIC.

CMPD’s homicide unit is collecting evidence and processing the scene.

So far, there is no word the victim’s identity or who might have been involved.

This story is developing and we will provide update as they become available.

