3 shot at popular south Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE — Three people were shot Sunday night in the parking lot of the Blakeney shopping center in Ballantyne, Charlotte Mecklenburg police confirmed.

Witnesses said teens were the shooting victims.

Sunday’s shooting happened at about 10 p.m. just outside of the Old Navy and Palmetto Sun stores.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A Channel 9 crew was at Blakeney at about 8:30 p.m. the next night to talk to customers about safety when teens gathered in the parking lot.

Some appeared to hang out, and others blared loud, vulgar music while speeding and doing burnouts in the parking lot.

Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe spoke to Paul Zambrano who lives nearby.

Zambrano said he was walking his dog the night before when the shooting unfolded.

“We saw a lot of teenagers around, burning the tires, luxury cars, big trucks and we were very close to the scene and the kids start to running, and started screaming, ‘Shooting, shooting, shooting,’” he said. “So, we were close. The kids were with the videos on their phones with blood on the floor, but they never found anybody.”

Resident David Bankole said he was shocked about the shooting.

“I thought it was pretty safe,” Bankhole said. “I was shocked to hear that something happened last night.”

Police have not announced any arrests.





