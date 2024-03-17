1 dead after train hits person in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A person was hit and killed by a train in northeast Charlotte on Sunday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of Old Concord Road and McLean Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard.

It’s not clear why the person was on the tracks or if anyone will be charged in the case.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area while they investigated.

The person’s identity has not been released.

