1 dead in crash on I-485 in southwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A deadly crash is blocking traffic on Interstate 485 in southwest Charlotte Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on the inner loop of I-485 near Sandy Porter Road.

MEDIC confirmed one person died in the crash.

A Channel 9 photographer at the scene spotted one car that had flipped and crashed underneath the Sandy Porter Road bridge.

#BREAKING: @MecklenburgEMS says one person has been killed in the wreck on IL I-485 at the Sandy Porter Rd. bridge prior to Steele Creek Rd. Avoid the area. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/wESIUyMdFq — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) December 2, 2024

Keep updated on traffic conditions with Channel 9′s live traffic map at this link.

Channel 9 is working on getting more details on the crash. Check back for updates.

(VIDEO >> Snakes in a lane: Troopers find dozens of reptiles after crash on I-95)

Snakes in a lane: Troopers find dozens of reptiles after crash on I-95

©2024 Cox Media Group