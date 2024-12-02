Local

1 dead in crash on I-485 in southwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
I-485 crash on Dec. 2, 2024
I-485 crash on Dec. 2, 2024
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A deadly crash is blocking traffic on Interstate 485 in southwest Charlotte Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on the inner loop of I-485 near Sandy Porter Road.

MEDIC confirmed one person died in the crash.

A Channel 9 photographer at the scene spotted one car that had flipped and crashed underneath the Sandy Porter Road bridge.

