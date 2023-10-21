1 dead in crash on I-77 in York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person died in a car crash in York County Friday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 10:15 p.m. Friday, a Honda Accord traveling on I-77 north crashed into an Audi, also traveling north on I-77.

After hitting the Audi, the Honda traveled off the roadway into a tree near mile marker 77 in Rock Hill.

The driver of the Honda died from their injuries at the scene.

Emergency first responders transported the driver of the Audi to the hospital.

Channel 9 has asked whether speed or impairment were contributing factors in the crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

