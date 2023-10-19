School bus driver cited after causing multi-car crash, troopers say

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Charter School bus driver has been cited after causing a multi-car crash in Lincoln County Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. on NC 16 near Unity Church Road.

Troopers said the bus was traveling north on NC 16 when it collided with a 2011 Ford F-150 that was stopped in the northbound lane.

The Ford F-150 then collided with a 2010 Mini Cooper, and the Mini Cooper collided with a 2015 Land Rover, according to troopers.

Troopers said 31 students were on the bus at the time of the collision. However, no one was injured.

The driver of the bus was cited for failure to reduce speed, according to troopers.

VIDEO: Pickup truck smashes into school bus in northeast Charlotte

Pickup truck smashes into school bus in northeast Charlotte

©2023 Cox Media Group