CHARLOTTE — All Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be reopened on Thursday after severe storms caused several closures.

School leaders made the announcement early Friday morning.

CMS said power has been restored to all schools, and they will be operating on a normal bell schedule.

After-School Enrichment Programs, extracurricular activities, and sports will also resume as usual.

