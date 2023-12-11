Garinger HS student dies after crash sends 3 classmates to hospital

CHARLOTTE — A high school student died days after she and three of her classmates were hurt in a single-car crash, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed.

Officers went to Shamrock Drive near Finchley Drive on Thursday just before 9:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a seriously damaged 2010 Mazda 3. Chopper 9 SkyZoom captured the vehicle flipped onto its top and surrounded by debris in a grassy area near the scene.

Four teens who had been hurt were found outside the car, CMPD said. Three teens who has serious injuries and one who had life-threatening injuries were taken to the hospital.

All four are students at Garinger High School, Channel 9 confirmed last week.

Police said the car was headed west on Shamrock Drive when it veered off the side of the road, went airborne and flipped.

Investigators said three passengers who weren’t wearing seatbelts were thrown from the car. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and had stayed inside the car until it stopped moving, police said.

Investigators said 15-year-old Allisson Manrique Mejia died from her injuries at the hospital on Sunday.

