1 dead following north Charlotte shooting, police say

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the 3700 block of North Tryon Street around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call about shots fired.

There, police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

