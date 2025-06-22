1 dead following north Charlotte shooting, police say

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, police said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the 3700 block of North Tryon Street around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call about shots fired.
There, police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
WATCH: North Charlotte hotel shutting down after deaths, rising safety concerns
©2025 Cox Media Group