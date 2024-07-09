1 dead following shooting in north Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person has died following a shooting in north Charlotte early Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said they received an assault with a deadly weapon call shortly after 1 a.m. on the 3800 block of Statesville Avenue.

At the scene, a person was found deceased from a gunshot wound.

Police said the investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

