CMPD investigates homicide after 2 shot in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after two people were shot Monday night.

Paramedics were called to Parker Drive off Remount Road in west Charlotte at about 8:30 p.m.

The two people were taken to Atrium Health CMC, each with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD has not released anymore information regarding this homicide case.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

