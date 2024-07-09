CMPD investigates homicide after 2 shot in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after two people were shot Monday night.
Paramedics were called to Parker Drive off Remount Road in west Charlotte at about 8:30 p.m.
The two people were taken to Atrium Health CMC, each with life-threatening injuries.
CMPD has not released anymore information regarding this homicide case.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
