1 dead in single-vehicle crash, SCHP says

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening.

The crash occurred on J.H. Burch Road just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, troopers said.

The crash involved one car: a 2006 Mazda SUV. The vehicle was travelling south on J.H. Burch Road and drove off both sides of the road several times, striking two ditches, according to reports.

Responders arrived on scene after the vehicle struck the second ditch. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, troopers said.

The victim was the driver who had no other passengers, according to officials.

The crash is being investigated by SCHP.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Charlotte’s new climate goals aim to balance reducing emissions with community improvement

Charlotte’s new climate goals aim to balance reducing emissions with community improvement

©2025 Cox Media Group