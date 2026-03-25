Lincolnton car dealership break-in leads to police pursuit, arrest

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A 55-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning following a vehicle pursuit that began with a break-in at a Lincolnton car dealership. Christopher James Mason faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing into a residential yard.

The incident began at approximately 2:49 a.m. when the Lincolnton Police Department responded to an alarm at EZ Way Auto Sales, located at 1221 East Main Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a break-in and found Mason sitting inside a dealership-owned Subaru before he fled the scene.

The pursuit moved through city streets before entering the county near the Lincoln County school bus garage on Bethel Church Road.

During the chase, a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy was nearly struck by the fleeing vehicle while attempting to deploy stop sticks on North Aspen Street near the movie theater.

The stolen Subaru then turned onto Buffalo Shoals Road and continued heading north.

Mason eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the front yard of a home near the intersection of Buffalo Shoals Road and Short Cut Road.

Sheriff’s deputies took Mason into custody at the scene.

He was later transported to Atrium Lincoln for medical treatment for injuries sustained during the crash.

Investigators searched the recovered Subaru and found several items reported stolen from the dealership. These items included electronic devices, keys to other vehicles, and license plates belonging to the business.

Mason faces a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges. These include breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, and fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle.

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