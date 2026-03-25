CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released surveillance video Wednesday of a suspect accused of stabbing a pregnant woman in a random act of violence last week. The incident occurred on March 18 outside a Harris Teeter in the Cotswold Village Shopping Center.

BREAKING: CMPD has released surveillance photos of the suspect accused of stabbing a pregnant woman in a random act of violence outside the Cotswold Harris Teeter last week. CMPD also released photos of her car.



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The attack took place at approximately 11 a.m. while the victim was in the shopping center parking lot. Police officials also released photos of the suspect’s vehicle to assist in the identification of the woman involved in the stabbing.

The victim was removing her toddler from her vehicle when the suspect stopped her car after pulling out of the parking space behind the woman. The suspect then exited her vehicle, cursed at the victim and attacked her with a knife.

The 38-year-old woman suffered a stab wound to the sternum. Despite the injury, authorities reported that she is okay.

No other injuries were reported from the scene of the attack.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department also released photos of a light-colored sedan associated with the suspect. The vehicle has a missing hubcap and a rear-passenger window that is taped.

CMPD releases footage of suspect accused of stabbing pregnant woman at Cotswold shopping center

Call 704-334-1600 with info.

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