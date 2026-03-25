New furniture factory opens in Burke County

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. — A new 200,000-square-foot furniture upholstery plant opened in Burke County Wednesday.

Universal Furniture’s new plant replaces its former facility in Conover. By relocating to the updated space, the company achieved $1 million in overhead savings while retaining its entire existing workforce, according to a release from the company.

The new plant will support the production of stationary living room frames, sleeper sofas, beds, dining furniture, outdoor pieces and reclining furniture made in the United States.

The company originally began adding upholstery to its manufacturing mix in 2016 with five imported sofas. Its catalog has since grown to more than 250 frames in more than 1,000 fabric and leather options.

Universal Furniture says employee wellness was a primary focus for the new facility. It includes a dedicated health care suite with an on-site clinic where employees can access care twice a week.

Universal Furniture said it expects to hire 20 to 30 additional employees at the Burke County plant over the next two years, and the 50 acres of land surrounding the facility provide space for further expansion in the future.

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