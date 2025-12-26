1 displaced after house fire sparks from rechargeable dog collar on Christmas Day

CHARLOTTE — One person was displaced after a rechargeable dog collar caused a house fire in south Charlotte, Charlotte Fire said.
Charlotte Fire crews responded to the 200 block of South Torrence Street around 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Officials said the fire was contained within 17 minutes, and no one was injured.
Investigators said they believe the fire was caused by a battery failure in a rechargeable dog collar light.
One person was displaced, officials said, but assistance from the Red Cross was declined.
