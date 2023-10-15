1 found dead after shooting in Monroe, police say

MONROE, N.C. — A person died Saturday after a shooting in Monroe, police confirmed.

Officers were called around 9:40 p.m. to Walkup Avenue, which runs between Highway 74 and the Monroe Bypass.

Police said the person’s death is being investigated as a suspicious death, authorities said.

Investigators didn’t say what led up to the shooting or if they’re looking for a suspect.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Monroe police asked anyone with information to call them at 704-282-4700.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

