Governor of Maryland supports Roy Cooper’s US Senate campaign

CHARLOTTE — Former North Carolina Governor and U.S. Senate Candidate Roy Cooper is getting some out-of-state help in his campaign.

Wes Moore, the Democratic Governor of Maryland, was in west Charlotte Sunday, speaking to voters about why Cooper would make a good fit in Washington, D.C.

“He’s not just a friend, he’s a great leader,” Moore said. “Someone we need in the U.S. Senate. Particularly now when so much is on the line, so much is being pulled back. We need Roy’s vision and Roy’s leadership.

A head-to-head poll released last week by a group from Boston showed Roy Cooper leads Republican Michael Whatley in the Senate race 50% to 41%.

About 8% of voters polled were undecided.

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