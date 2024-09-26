4-year-old dies, 3 hurt after 2-car crash in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A 4-year-old has died and three children are in the hospital after a 2-car crash in Catawba County on Thursday.

The NC State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Boggs Road near Hunsucker Drive around 8:10 a.m.

A 2008 GMC Acadia driving west on Boggs Road crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a 2022 GMC Yukon, troopers say.

The driver of the Acadia was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to troopers, two children were also transported to the hospital.

A 4-year-old child died from her injuries and a 12-year-old child was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The second driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries including two other children.

A 2-year-old child was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and a 4-year-old child received non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation indicated that impairment was not a contributing factor in the crash.

Possible charges are pending after the completion of the investigation, according to troopers.

