1 hospitalized from accident on I-485 in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was hospitalized after an accident on I-485 in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, MEDIC says.

The accident happened on the inner loop of I-485 near Albemarle Road around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

MEDIC transported one person with serious injuries.

It closed the right lane near Exit 41 for two hours as law enforcement officials investigated the crash.

The lane reopened around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

Channel 9 is working to learn what led to the crash.

