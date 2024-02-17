1 hospitalized after shooting at west Charlotte shopping plaza

CHARLOTTE — A person is recovering in the hospital after being shot in a west Charlotte shopping plaza on Friday night, according to MEDIC.

Officials say the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Beatties Ford Road, near La Salle Street.

MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, our news crew saw a heavy police presence and what seemed to be a door with shattered glass.

The police have not released any additional information about what led up to the incident or the identities of those involved.

