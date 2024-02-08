1 shot by police in west Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Someone was taken to the hospital Thursday after they were shot by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer in west Charlotte.

Police said it happened Thursday morning on Beatties Ford Road near the intersection of Lasalle Street.

Deputy Chief David Robinson said officers saw two people at Fast Mart #5 on Beatties Ford Road. When officers approached them, one person started walking and eventually ran away from the scene.

In a post on social media, police said the officers approached the people after seeing potential drug activity.

Robinson said the person who ran from the store then pulled a gun from his waistband, pointing it in the direction of the two officers. One of the officers shot him upon perceiving the situation as an imminent, lethal threat.

Police said no officers were hurt.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening and he was awake and alert at the hospital.

A gun and a magazine were found at the scene, Robinson said.

“This is a complex investigation, as as every case that we work has the potential to be,” he said. “And I can assure you we’ll be here on scene accountable to the community, as we always are.”

Robinson said it was not a 911 call that brought officers to the scene, but the officers were in the area because it’s known for violence and suspected drug activity. He said the officers were conducting “self-initiated” police activity.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting and CMPD is conducting an internal investigation. Per standard protocol, the officer who shot the victim has been put on administrative leave.

