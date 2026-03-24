Families displaced, 1 hospitalized after south Charlotte apartment fire

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Two families were displaced, and one person was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire early Tuesday morning in south Charlotte.

The blaze broke out on Willow Run Road, behind Atrium Health Pineville, just off Interstate 485.

Crews were called to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. and quickly evacuated residents to safety.

MEDIC transported one person to the hospital with minor injuries, and they are expected to be ok.

One renter, Khadija Layne, said she went door to door, trying to get everyone out safely. Unfortunately, she is now unable to go back into her home.

“We are on the first floor, so all of the water from the third floor unfortunately is in our apartment right now,” she said. “I am just glad everyone is ok.”

The Pineville fire chief offered advice to the community in the wake of the fire. He asks that smoke detectors remain in working condition and that open flames from grills are at least 10 feet away from any building.

“That’s fire code,” Chief Michael Gerin said. “Just keeping in mind that there are multiple families here, and what you do doesn’t only affect you, but the building itself.”

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Charlotte crews respond to massive fire in Steele Creek

Charlotte crews respond to massive fire in Steele Creek

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