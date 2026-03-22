Firefighter injured, residents displaced following Huntersville fire

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One firefighter was injured, and three residents were displaced during a house fire in Huntersville Saturday night.

Huntersville and Cornelius firefighters responded to the working house fire at the 13300 block of Fremington Road around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said the fire began in the garage and moved to the attic.

Firefighters said they controlled the fire after evacuating the home.

One firefighter was injured and sent to the hospital, MEDIC said.

The home had extensive damage, and its three residents have been displaced.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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