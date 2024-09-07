1 hospitalized following shooting in north Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person has been hospitalized following a shooting in north Charlotte early Saturday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at an apartment complex on Lasalle Street.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Woman killed in southeast Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

Woman killed in southeast Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

©2024 Cox Media Group