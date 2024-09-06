CMPD investigates homicide in Matthews

MATTHEWS, NC — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said one person was killed in Matthews early Friday morning.

Police said they were investigating a homicide in the 8100 block of Woodway Oak Circle just before 2 a.m. Friday. Medic paramedics said the victim died at the scene.

Channel 9 crews saw several police officers and a K9 unit at the scene.

Police did not immediately say how the person died or if they had any persons of interest.

This is a developing story. Check back with Channel 9 for updates.

