Deadly shooting reported in north Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Detectives responded to a homicide Friday afternoon in north Charlotte.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on West W.T. Harris Boulevard near West Sugar Creek Road.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had crime scene tape roping off the entrance to the Wendy’s at that location.

North Charlotte shooting One person was shot Friday afternoon on West W.T. Harris Boulevard near West Sugar Creek Road.

A shooting victim had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, MEDIC said. About an hour later, CMPD announced it was a homicide investigation.

Suspect information has not been released.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

