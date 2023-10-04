Man attacked, robbed in parking lot of north Charlotte strip mall

CHARLOTTE — Police said a man was attacked and robbed in north Charlotte this week.

It happened Tuesday morning near a strip mall on North Tryon Street near Eastway Drive.

A man was walking through the parking lot when witnesses say someone attacked and robbed him, sending him to the hospital.

A store owner who saw it happen said the suspect asked the victim for money but he didn’t have any money, so the suspect hit him with a bat and took his car keys.

The suspect, who police say is 52-year-old Larry Carr, now faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.

>> In the video at the top of the page, shoppers say though they’re relieved Carr is off the streets, they still fear for their safety.

