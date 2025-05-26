1 hurt after shooting at south Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a shooting in south Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to paramedics.

It happened around 3 p.m. at an apartment complex near Westpark Drive, which is off of Tyvola Road.

A neighbor told Channel 9 that the shooting happened between a ride-share driver and a passenger. She heard the driver got out of the car and shot someone. We are working to confirm those details with police.

MEDIC has confirmed that they took one person with life-threatening injuries to the hospital from the shooting scene.

