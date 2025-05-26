Local

1 hurt after shooting at south Charlotte apartment complex

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
South Charlotte Shooting MEDIC has confirmed that they took one person with life-threatening injuries to the hospital from the shooting scene. (WSOC.)
CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a shooting in south Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to paramedics.

It happened around 3 p.m. at an apartment complex near Westpark Drive, which is off of Tyvola Road.

A neighbor told Channel 9 that the shooting happened between a ride-share driver and a passenger. She heard the driver got out of the car and shot someone. We are working to confirm those details with police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

