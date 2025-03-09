1 hurt after shooting in University City

CHARLOTTE — Officials say one person was hospitalized after a shooting in the University City area of Charlotte early Sunday morning.

MEDIC says that they were called out to the 6500 block of Rumple Road around 5 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When crews got on scene they found one victim with gunshot wounds and transported them to the hospital.

So far, there is no word on what led to this shooting.

We are asking CMPD if they’re looking for any suspects related to this incident and we will provide updates as they become available.

