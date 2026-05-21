The Political Beat Candidate Guide: South Carolina United States Senate (R)

SOUTH CAROLINA — Incumbent Senator Lindsey Graham is facing 5 challengers for the Republican nomination in South Carolina’s US Senate race: Calvin Cowen, Thomas Dismukes, Patrick Herrmann, Mark Lynch and Darius Mitchell. Cowen, Graham, Herrmann and Lynch did not respond to our candidate guide. We will update this page with their responses if we receive them.

Calvin Cowen

Calvin Cowen did not respond to our candidate guide. We will update this with her response if we receive it.

Thomas Keith Dismukes

Thomas Keith Dismukes Thomas Keith Dismukes. (WSOC.)

I’m Thomas Dismukes. I’m a Christian, a husband, father of five, motivational speaker, teacher, farmer, small business owner, and now a candidate for the United States Senate from South Carolina.

What is your occupation?

I’ve spent most of my life speaking, teaching, mentoring young people, running small businesses, and working in the real world — not climbing a political ladder. I’ve traveled to 48 countries speaking on leadership and personal responsibility. I’m a coach, a simple farmer, raise honey bees, teach chemistry, and built businesses. We’re a working middle-class family. I know what it’s like to stretch a paycheck, pay taxes, and wonder what Washington is doing with our money.

Why are you running?

Three months ago, I wasn’t planning to run for Senate. I was just another frustrated American watching the debt explode, watching the rules applied differently depending on who you are, and watching politicians talk tough while nothing actually changes.

At some point, I realized I had two choices: complain about it or step in and try to help fix it.

So I stepped in.

Not as a career politician. Not as a multimillionaire. Just a regular guy willing to jump into the federal septic tank, do the hard work, and then go home to the life he loves.

What is your top priority?

My top priority is fiscal responsibility. If we do not get control of the national debt, every other issue eventually becomes harder to solve.

Washington has a spending addiction. The federal government crossed $39 trillion in debt, and politicians in both parties keep kicking the can down the road.

I want to balance the budget, eliminate waste, stop these massive omnibus bills nobody reads, and bring accountability back to government spending. Families in South Carolina have to live within a budget. Washington should too.

What should the role of the United States be in Iran?

America should always put America first.

I believe Congress — not one person — should decide when this nation goes to war. That’s what the Constitution says. We should avoid endless foreign wars and nation-building projects that drain American lives and tax dollars.

That said, if a regime openly calls for the destruction of America and is actively working toward it, we cannot ignore that threat. Peace through strength still matters. I support strong national defense, strategic deterrence, and protecting American citizens and interests. But I do not support rushing into another forever war with boots on the ground unless there is a clear, direct threat to the United States.

What issue are you most aligned with President Trump? What issue do you most disagree with him on?

I strongly agree with President Trump on border security, putting America first, cutting regulations, energy independence, and challenging the political establishment that has failed working Americans for decades.

Where I probably differ most is on spending and the national debt. Republicans talk a lot about fiscal responsibility, but too often when they get power, spending still grows. I believe we have to be serious about balancing the budget and reducing the size of government — not just talking about it during campaign season.

I also believe elected officials should remember they are public servants, not permanent rulers. That’s why I support term limits.

I 100% disagree with Trump’s endorsement. SC does NOT want or need Lindsey Graham.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I’m not a career politician. I’m not owned by special interests. And I’m not trying to build a lifelong political career.

What sets me apart is that I’ve actually lived a real life outside politics. I’ve skinned skunks in a spacesuit, lassoed wild beavers, slept in dumpsters in England and train stations in Czechoslovakia, walked barefoot through the Alps, ridden bareback rodeos, discovered a lost medieval tomb in Scotland, and once held a world record balancing things on my chin.

But those stories are not the important part.

The important part is that I’m still just a regular South Carolina guy who believes in God, family, freedom, personal responsibility, and serving others.

I’m not polished by Washington. I’m shaped by real life. And I think that’s exactly what Washington is missing right now.

Lindsey Graham

Lindsey Graham did not respond to our candidate guide. We will update this with her response if we receive it.

Pat Herrmann

Pat Herrmann did not respond to our candidate guide. We will update this with her response if we receive it.

Mark Lynch

Mark Lynch did not respond to our candidate guide. We will update this with her response if we receive it.

Darius Mitchell

Darius Mitchell Darius Mitchell. (WSOC.)

Why are you running?

I want to be the 1st South Carolina Republican DEI U.S. Senator! JUST KIDDING!

I want to attract good energy. I want to defend America 🇺🇸 from evil. I want America 🇺🇸 to continue to be God’s voice in the world 🌎! South Carolinians from all walks of life Republicans and Democrats, Black, White, and everything in between, need a senator who can protect their BLINDSIDES! While they are busy with life!

What is your top priority?

To make people believe in their votes 🗳️ again! America 🇺🇸 is involved in a lot of hateful things around the world 🌎. We need to change the narrative to good over evil again! Votes 🗳️ are powerful. He-man had his magic sword 🗡️! He would say I have the power!" South Carolina voters have a magic sword too! It’s their votes! The world needs them to raise that sword on June 9th and say, “I have the power!” Vote 🗳️ MITCHELL FOR U.S. SENATE!

What should the role of the United States be in Iran?

Iran will never trust the Trump administration again until they get some new actors. The world believes Trump is controlled by another country. The world also believes the incumbent South Carolina U.S. Senator is also controlled by that country. A country that bombs 💣 tent cities and historic Christian sites. Until the American 🇺🇸 people shake some things up? The world’s energy supply is in gridlock! June 9th? South Carolina voters have a chance to break the gridlock.

What issue are you most aligned with President Trump?

I don’t know 🤷‍♂️ this president anymore! He’s changed. Before it was entrepreneurship and growing the economy. Now the president seems to not care about Americans’ financial situations?

What issue do you most disagree with him on?

I’m a lover of the world! And America’s place in the world has!

I disagree with the Petty Energy the President kicks out from the White House! He seems like the most unhappy person on earth 🌍! Threatening people’s lives. Threatening people who disagree with! Measuring American success by a dollar amount and profits. In South Carolina, people may not be rich! But their spirits are more valuable that money!

©2025 Cox Media Group