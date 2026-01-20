1 hurt after tractor-trailer rolls over on I-485 ramp

CHARLOTTE — An overturned tractor-trailer shut down the Johnston Road exit ramp off of Interstate 485 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The big rig was hauling dirt, which spilled onto the road.

One person was hurt.

No additional details have been made available.

