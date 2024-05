CHARLOTTE — One person has been hurt following a crash in Ballantyne early Thursday morning, according to MEDIC.

The accident occurred just before 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 485 near exit 61.

MEDIC said the victim was transported as an emergency to Atrium Main.

It is unclear what led to this crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

