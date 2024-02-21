1 hurt in east Charlotte shooting, MEDIC

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously hurt in a shooting in east Charlotte Wednesday evening, paramedics said.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Eastway Drive at Wendover Gardens, an apartment complex north of Central Avenue.

MEDIC said they took the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if police are looking for a suspect.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

