1 hurt in northwest Charlotte mobile home fire

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire responded to a trailer fire in northwest Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Fire officials say its started just after 7:30 a.m. on Forestwinds Lane. Upon arrival, crews saw fire showing from the mobile home.

MEDIC says one person was hurt, but they’re going to be okay.

At the scene, the trailer appeared to have sustained extensive damage a result of the fire.

Channel 9 is asking what may have started it.

