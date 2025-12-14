Local

Crews battle flames in Uptown restaurant, Charlotte Fire says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Crews battle flames in Uptown restaurant, Charlotte Fire says
Crews battle flames in Uptown restaurant, Charlotte Fire says
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire crews battled flames at an Uptown restaurant Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the 200 block of East Trade Street around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said smoke was showing when firefighters arrived on scene.

MEDIC responded to the scene as well but did not treat any patients.

Channel 9 was on the scene and saw crews responding to Kitchen Kocktail.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Crews battle flames at southeast Charlotte fire

Crews battle flames at southeast Charlotte fire

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read