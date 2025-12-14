Crews battle flames in Uptown restaurant, Charlotte Fire says

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire crews battled flames at an Uptown restaurant Sunday morning.
Crews responded to the 200 block of East Trade Street around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Officials said smoke was showing when firefighters arrived on scene.
MEDIC responded to the scene as well but did not treat any patients.
Channel 9 was on the scene and saw crews responding to Kitchen Kocktail.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
