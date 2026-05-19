1 hurt in shooting at west Charlotte check cashing business

CHARLOTTE — One person was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a shooting at a check cashing business in west Charlotte.

It happened just after midnight at the PLS Check Cashers on South Tryon Street at West Boulevard, officials said.

Video from the scene shows the business blocked off by crime scene tape. Multiple officers responded to the scene.

According to MEDIC, the victim has serious injuries.

Channel 9 is asking police what led up to the violence and if an arrest has been made.

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