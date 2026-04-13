1 hurt in south Charlotte school bus crash

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed into some trees in south Charlotte Monday morning.

It happened along High Ridge Road at Long Valley Road.

ALERT: A school bus has crashed into some trees on High Ridge Rd. at Long Valley Rd. off Providence Rd. Gathering more details now. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/AHhEUYU46a — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) April 13, 2026

MEDIC said one person was treated for minor injuries before being transported to the hospital. Witnesses at the scene say that person may have been the bus driver.

It also appears that no students were on board at the time of the crash.

Channel 9 is asking Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for more information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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