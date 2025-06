CHARLOTTE — A person has been hurt following a shooting in Uptown Charlotte Monday night.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. near the Transit and Spectrum Centers.

MEDIC said the victim is expected to survive their injuries.

However, it is unclear if any suspects have been identified.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

