Man dies after crash into parked car in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man died after he crashed into a parked car in west Charlotte Sunday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on Wilkinson Boulevard just over the Gaston County line.

CMPD said they found a car whose driver, 37-year-old Reginald Singleton, had died inside. It had crashed into a parked car.

Detectives said Singleton’s speed and impairment likely led to the crash. The toxicology report is pending.

No further information was released.

