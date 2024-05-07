Man dies after crash into parked car in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man died after he crashed into a parked car in west Charlotte Sunday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on Wilkinson Boulevard just over the Gaston County line.
CMPD said they found a car whose driver, 37-year-old Reginald Singleton, had died inside. It had crashed into a parked car.
Detectives said Singleton’s speed and impairment likely led to the crash. The toxicology report is pending.
No further information was released.
(WATCH BELOW: CMPD investigating deadly shooting in east Charlotte)
©2024 Cox Media Group