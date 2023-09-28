1 injured after fire reported at Japanese steak house

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Someone was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night after a fire was reported at a Japanese restaurant in Cornelius, officials said.

The fire was reported at about 7:15 p.m. at Noboru Japanese Steak House and Sushi Bar on Chartwell Center Drive.

The patient was taken to Atrium CMC, MEDIC said.

No further information was released.

