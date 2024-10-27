1 injured after shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon in east Charlotte.

MEDIC says they responded to the 4000 block of E W.T. Harris Blvd around 2 p.m.

Officials say they found one victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound and transported them to Novant Presbyterian.

Channel 9 found another crime scene down the road near Milton Road where CMPD officials were investigating.

So far, CMPD has not told us if these two scenes were related.

We are asking police what led to this shooting or if they are looking for any suspects.

This a developing story and we will provide updates as we receive them.

