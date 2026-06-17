Boys and Girls Clubs celebrate Father’s Day with shopping trip

GASTONIA, N.C. — To celebrate Father’s Day, children in the Boys and Girls Clubs of America got a chance to pick out new clothes with their father figures.

On Tuesday night, Club Kids went to Carter’s in Gastonia. They were able to get all the necessities before school starts back up again in the fall.

Club Kid Alum and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace says it’s all about providing opportunities.

“I remember the days of being one of these kids and wanting to go to school with all the newest, I think they call it ‘drip’ these days,” he said. “It’s really special.”

Wallace also says events like this help reinforce the importance of community support systems.

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