CHARLOTTE — One person has been injured following a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to reports from MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on McAllister Drive near Beatties Ford Road.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment.

No suspects have been named at this time.

VIDEO: MEDIC: West Charlotte shooting sends one to hospital

