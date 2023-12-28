Local

MEDIC: West Charlotte shooting sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — One person is fighting for their life in the hospital after being shot in west Charlotte on Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. on Carlyle Drive, near Wilkinson Boulevard.

MEDIC says they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or any information about the people involved.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

