MEDIC: West Charlotte shooting sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries

CHARLOTTE — One person is fighting for their life in the hospital after being shot in west Charlotte on Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. on Carlyle Drive, near Wilkinson Boulevard.

MEDIC says they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or any information about the people involved.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Man killed in hit-and-run accident on Christmas Day in east Charlotte)

Man killed in hit-and-run accident on Christmas Day in east Charlotte





©2023 Cox Media Group